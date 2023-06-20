Home » State entry into Stellantis, Meloni government pressing and Elkann…
State entry into Stellantis, Meloni government pressing and Elkann…

State entry into Stellantis, Meloni government pressing and Elkann…

The entry of the state into Stellantis, pressure from the Meloni government. John Elkann says no
Stellantis, the State’s entry into the capital? Elkann says no. And Musk…

The entry of the Italian state into Stellantis perhaps through the Cassa depositi e prestiti? It is a goal announced by the Brothers of Italy and which the League also liked before winning the elections and going into government. John Elkann has always flatly rejected the idea even recently, given that Stellantis is a private group.

“States get into businesses when they’re doing badly and Stellantis is doing very well,” he said recently. “You know from the results of 2022 that we are in absolute value the company in the auto sector that has had the highest operating results and in our history, which was born as Fiat three centuries ago, then FCA and today Stellantis, we had no need to have the state in our capital,” he said. On Psa, Elkann’s clarification: “Our French partner has had difficulties over the years that have made it necessary for the French state to intervene.”

READ ALSO: Stellantis, changes in top management. New powers for CEO of Fiat François

