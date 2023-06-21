State of Work Report: Employees do not use about 30 percent of their working hours effectively

Economy State of Work Report

Employees do not use about 30 percent of their working time effectively

Status: 20.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Meetings are perceived as lost working time all over the world

Too many meetings, too many e-mails: In a survey, employees stated that they did not use more than a third of their working time for the actual goals. Meetings in particular are a disruptive factor. In Asian countries, the value is even higher.

According to a study, office workers in Germany have the feeling that they waste 30 percent of their working time. In the new “State of Work Report’ by the chat provider Slack, the 2032 respondents from Germany stated that they would spend an average of 30 percent of their working time on tasks that ‘do not directly contribute to company/team goals’.

The study, released on Tuesday, also found workers in the US, UK and South Korea have similar feelings on the issue, while respondents from India (43.1 percent), Japan (36.9 percent) and Singapore (36.2 percent) percent) do not use an even larger part of their working time directly for company and team goals according to their own assessment.

More than 18,000 people worldwide were interviewed for the study, most of them working in offices. The majority of those surveyed from Germany are people who work in middle (22 percent) or upper management (10 percent) or in executive management (7 percent). 23 percent of those surveyed were classified as “office workers”, meaning analysts or graphic designers, among others.

Meetings perceived as “unnecessary”.

Above all, some of the respondents do not perceive the time in meetings and conferences as well used working time. On average, the respondents from Germany stated that they only see a little more than half of their meetings (53.4 percent) as “good use of working time”. 36.5 percent of the meetings were classified as unnecessary.

When asked “I feel productive at work most days,” many respondents “somewhat” (47 percent) or “strongly” (29 percent) agreed. But here, too, more than a third of those surveyed (36 percent) named too many meetings and too many e-mails as disruptive factors. 30 percent said their productivity was affected by problems concentrating.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

