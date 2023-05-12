Stefano Cuzzilla next president of Trenitalia

Trenitalia, Stefano Cuzzilla towards the presidency

Stefano Cuzzilla closer and closer to becoming the new president of Trenitalia. As CEO he will be confirmed Louis Corradi. Indeed, Cuzzilla seems to have convinced the Minister Matthew Salvini to focus on him. The BoD that will nominate him will be held on Sunday 14 May.

Cuzzillaon the other hand, is a member of the board of Fs since 2021. A position that has made someone turn up their noses, but it is nonsense. Indeed, it is the government that appoints the top management of the investee companies, not the board of directors of the holding company.

Cuzzilla is referred to as close to Forza Italia. To be named president of Trenitaliathe manager will have to leave his position on the board of Fswhere someone close to will in all likelihood be called Brothers of Italy

Who is Stefano Cuzzilla

Cuzzilla is in charge of Federmanager since May 2015. Born in Rome in 1965, graduated in Law, he is an industrial manager at Enav.

He is Chief Executive Officer of I.W.S – Industria, Welfare, Salute S.p.A. and president of 4.ManagerAssociation established by Federmanager e Confindustria for the implementation of activities and tools of common interest towards the recipients of the national collective bargaining agreement.

Since May 2021 he has been a director of the Italian State Railways group.

