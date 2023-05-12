Home » On 27 and 28 May in Piacenza the first edition of FunCon, an event dedicated to comics, games and cosplay
World

by admin
In arrivo In Piacenza Expo enthusiasts from all over northern Italy

per two days of real nerd fun.

Il 27 and 28 May takes place at Piacenza the first edition Of FunConthe event dedicated to all fans of comics, cosplay, games and videogames, organized by Just for fun in joint venture con GL events Italia and in collaboration with Piacenza Expo.

A great news for Piacenzawhich with Funcon prepares to to celebrate – in the ten thousand square meters of Pavilion 1 and in the outdoor spaces of Piacenza Exponerd culturewhich has now become a mass phenomenon involving young people – and not only – from all over the planet. Two days of great celebration with a broad exhibition area where to find comics, gadgets, collectibles and costumes, and different thematic areas:

Cosplay: competitions, parades, karaoke and karacosplay, karaoke in costume.

Music&live: entertainment, exhibitions and concerts by the artists most loved by the public.

Games: board, card and role-playing games

Videogames: historical consoles of the past, with the most famous retrogames, and the most avant-garde ones, with the titles of the moment.

Content Creator: youtubers, tiktokers, and streamers meet the audience of enthusiasts with meet&greets and entertainment events.

Entertainment: animation and entertainment with associations that faithfully reproduce scenarios and costumes of cult films and TV series

FunCon

27 and 28 May 2023

Piacenza Expo – via Tirotti 11, 29122 | Piacenza

Timetables
Every day from 9.30 to 19.30

info

www.funcon.it

instagram @funconofficial

