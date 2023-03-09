TURIN. The negotiation for the renewal of the specific collective labor agreement of Stellantis, Iveco, CnhI and Ferrari, which expired in December, was closed today. The agreement was signed at the Industrial Union between the companies and the Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Acqfr and Uglm unions and concerns just under 70,000 workers, of which around 20,000 in Piedmont. Specifically, 47,000 employees of Stellantis, 4,300 of CnhI, 12,800 of Iveco and 4,800 of Ferrari are affected by the renewal, who will have monthly salary increases of 207 euros over the two-year period. Negotiations began in October with the presentation of the unitary platform by the unions that signed the contract. The new contract will have a duration of four years for the regulatory part and two years for the economic one.

«Both parties – underlined Giuseppe Manca, HR Manager for Stellantis Italia – have shown an equal commitment to reaching an agreement in the spirit of union relations based on participation which have already characterized the three previous four-year application of the CCSL. With the national and international context we are experiencing, full of difficulties and challenges, we have found together the solutions that will be able to adequately protect the interests of the workers and of the Company in terms of competitiveness of the Italian companies”.

The central points of the agreement, which also has the common objective between the Company and the Trade Union Organizations of improving the performance of the Stellantis industrial system in Italy, concern wage increases for workers, the enhancement of the participation system in industrial and trade union relations and significant interventions on the regulatory side.

On the economic front, the increases will have a structural component, a cyclical one and an innovative variable linked to the Company’s annual profit sharing strategy which last year made it possible to distribute a record amount of 2 billion euros to employees all over the world . In particular, in the first two years of application of the CCSL 2023-2026, a total company economic intervention of more than 11% is envisaged, to which will be added an increase in the «management function allowance» for Professionals, the disbursement of 400 euro «one-off» in two tranches in April and July and, for 2023, 200 euro in welfare goods and services which will be available to all employees through the dedicated platform.

Among other more relevant aspects, the creation of a National Observatory of Industrial and Organizational Policies to monitor the corporate transformation due to the ecological transition, the improvement of the participation system based on the Commissions, the improvement of the contractual rules on smart working with the introduction of a flat-rate reimbursement for the purchase by employees of equipment necessary to carry it out remotely in line with the office work organization model (NEA, New Era of Agility) applied throughout the Group worldwide.

For Stellantis, the agreement with the signatory trade union organizations is a further step towards strengthening, also through the participation of all its Italian employees, the commitment to become a technological company of sustainable mobility, achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2038 and in support of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.