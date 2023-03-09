One goal in the first leg and two in the return leg for a cynical and ruthless Bayern Munich who nipped Paris Saint German’s Champions League dreams in the bud. After the Germans’ 0-1 draw in Paris, Messi and his teammates were given the final blow by Choupo-Moting’s goal in the second half and then Gnabry’s to close the practical qualification for the quarter-finals in favor of the Bavarians. Champions League. And the disappointment for the Parisians is great, with the world champion Messi the author of a performance certainly not to be remembered, like that of his attacking partner Mbappé.

Confirmed the anticipations of the eve among the Bavarians with Stanišić on the right defensive out, while in the line of attacking midfielders the expert Müller will support Musiala. 3-man defense for Paris, with Danilo climbing in the defensive line, Nuno Mendes and Hakimi on the outside and the pair formed by Mbappé and Messi forward. A match, the one directed by the Italian referee Daniele Orsato, which starts uphill for the super duo Messi-Mbappé called to replace the goal conceded within the walls of friends in Paris. There were few emotions in the first half which finished 0-0 between Bayern and Paris: an all-in-all balanced first half, where however the sensational failed opportunity by Vitinha stands out, who with an empty net was seen to be deflected in a slide by De Ligt on lead goal.

In the second half it was Bayer who pushed harder and the results were immediately seen with the opening goal signed by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: very high pressure from the Germans who recovered the ball inside the Paris area, with Müller able to steal the ball from Verratti and immediately serve Goretzka, low pass inside the small area for Choupo-Moting who easily lands flat from two steps away. 1-0 which, also given the timid reaction of PSG, effectively ends the match and the qualification speech. In the final there was also the doubling signed by Gnabry which definitively kicked off the party for Bayern and its fans.

