The two Udinese players aren’t doing their best. The point on their performances arrived at this moment of the season

Matheus Martins ed Hassane Kamara they are already two betrothed of the black and white team. Their contracts were filed (respectively) last June and last January. Soon after both had the same outcome, a temporary loan to English cousins ​​Watford. Now, however, we also need to start making a point about their performance. The two players are trying in every way to help the London team grab a promotion that seems to be more complicated than in recent seasons. At this instant, in fact, the team is not even qualified for the next play-offs. Just in the last few hours, the ex-coach Bilic has also been sacked to make room for a new arrival, that of Chris Wilder.

The first player to be put under the magnifying glass is also the first to have signed a contract with Udinese, we are talking about Hassane Kamara. The Ivorian talent has a great desire to be able to arrive in the top flight of Italian football as a protagonist, also considering the cost of his card. In this last period, however, he is experiencing a situation that is not exactly simple. For some time now he has been struggling with a knee problem that has already sidelined him for a couple of games. The problem does not seem to be very serious, but certainly the absence of him is noticeable in the performance of the Hornets.

The future protagonist — Martins, however, in these six months he was sent to England to try to gain some experience. After a good start, however, the player hasn’t even been called up for two weeks. The local tabloids don’t talk about an injury, we need to try to better understand what could have happened. Hopefully, with the arrival of a new coach, the results will change completely. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next meetings. Pereyra ready to become owner again << See also Former US President Trump announces three things to watch for a new platform against the "tyranny" of tech giants-BBC News

