Stellantis and Galloo: joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis and Galloo: joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis N.V., well-known automotive manufacturer, and Galloo, a company specializing in metal recycling, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The goal is to start an exclusive negotiation for the creation of a joint venture focused on the recycling of end-of-life vehicles (ELV), in line with Stellantis’ commitment to promote the circular economy in its activity.

The collaboration between Stellantis and Galloo foresees a coordination activity with the authorized treatment plants for the collection of the ELVs directly from the last owner. In this way, it will be possible to recover the components useful for the reuse, regeneration and recycling of materials. The joint venture aims to make the services operational by the end of 2023, initially in the territories of France, Belgium and Luxembourg, to then extend to the rest of Europe. Furthermore, the possibility of offering these services to other interested car manufacturers is envisaged.

