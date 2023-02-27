Earlier today, Stellantis NV bought a stake in McEwen Copper, a gold and silver miner and explorer focused in the Americas and with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.

The company is run by mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen and today’s investment by Stellantis of a stake worth just over $150 million will give the automaker access to a giant copper deposit in Argentina.

The field in question is Los Azules, a large mine that could already be active in 2024.

We recall that copper is also one of the indispensable metals in the production of electric vehicles, the production of which consumes more than double the amount of copper compared to the production of petrol cars.