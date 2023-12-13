Stellantis, ChatGpt will also help with online sales from 2024: here’s how

TURIN. The robot animated by ChatGpt, the best-known generative artificial intelligence model, developed by OpenAi, will be available from next year on a wide range of Stellantis cars. The trial has already started successfully on 20,000 DS cars in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2024 it will be the turn of some Citroen and Peugeot models, the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, which all have the infotainment system signed “IVIR1” with different names depending on the brand.

It is one of the innovations illustrated by Stellantis, which has announced the objective of selling 8 out of 10 cars in Europe next year connected with services that will make driving safer and travel more exciting. Chat Gpt will allow you to interact in an increasingly complete way with passengers, offering answers on the travel destination and the places crossed, but also on the car parks and charging stations.

«Now that innovation has consolidated, the next challenge is the return to a new normality, with cars that are increasingly connected and able to meet stringent safety levels, simplifying life on board» explains Santo Ficili, market leader Italy for Stellantis. The company’s software strategic plan aims to create a global fleet of over 34 million connected cars by 2030, continuously updated over the air, and capable of generating 20 billion euros in revenue with over 40% margin.

In Italy in 2022 there were 20 million connected cars of all brands, with a growth of 16 percent compared to the previous year, in the world there were 240 million with a growth of 12 percent. Three unique electric Fiat 500s, created in collaboration with Armani, Bulgari and Kartell, were auctioned in Miami. The total amount raised is 9 million dollars and will support Re:wild, the global non-profit organization committed to the protection and restoration of the ecosystem.

The sales network has also been strengthened

Thanks to artificial intelligence, Stellantis also strengthens the team of e-sellers, the online sales consultants. An already growing network: in the first 11 months of 2023, 430,000 people turned to online sales consultants, with an average of 1,500 contacts per day.

Artificial intelligence assists Stellantis Italia’s online sales consultants during telephone conversations with potential customers: it provides answers, remembering ongoing promotions on the various brands and can suggest the most appropriate solutions to the customer’s needs. Furthermore, AI-based tools, being able to handle a large volume of requests simultaneously, allow sales agents to focus on tasks that require human intuition and expertise. «The introduction of AI, alongside our online consultants – explains Daniele De Leonardis, Cmo manager of Stellantis Italia – is a milestone and an integral part of a strategy that aims to offer a very high level customer experience. Our decision to integrate artificial intelligence is based on the recognition of high consumer expectations and the desire to best meet them. In the dynamic landscape of the automotive industry, where speed and customization are fundamental, artificial intelligence becomes a precious ally for our team.”

