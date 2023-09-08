European stock markets above parity. Ftse Mib at 28,233 points (+0.28%)

Substantially positive closing for all the main stock markets of the Old Continent which thus raise their heads after the weakness of the last few sessions. Meanwhile, the main Wall Street indices are also currently above parity with the S&P 500 up by +0.4%, while the Nasdaq advances by 0.41%.

The main basket of Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index, closes trading up by +0.28% at 28,233 points, thus closing the eighth month down by around 2%. On the main list, purchases in particular on Saipem (+4.8%), Banca Mps (+2%) and Erg (+1.7%). On the contrary, sales on Finecobank (-1.7%), Diasorin (-1.7%) and Cnh Industrial (-1.3%).

Positive end of the week also for the other European stock exchanges with the Dax index in Frankfurt up by +0.2%, while the Cac40 closes trading up by +0.6%.

On the macro front, today it emerged that Japan’s GDP increased in the second quarter at a slower pace than disclosed in the preliminary reading. In this sense, the figure grew by 4.8% on an annual basis, compared to the +6% previously communicated.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate rose by 0.18% to 1.071. Among raw materials, it is worth mentioning the jump in TTF Gas following the news of the start of the strike at the giant Chevron’s LNG production plants in Australia. Meanwhile, crude oil stabilizes with Brent in the $90 area.

Finally, in the bond sector, the BTP/Bund spread closed the session slightly rising at 172 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond falling slightly to 4.3%.