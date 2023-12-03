Home » Stellantis, electric Panda production begins in Serbia. On 6 December “automotive” table with government
Business

Stellantis, electric Panda production begins in Serbia. On 6 December “automotive” table with government

by admin
Stellantis, electric Panda production begins in Serbia. On 6 December “automotive” table with government

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Stellantis will start with the production of the electric Panda» in Serbia. This was confirmed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the end of the institutional meeting with Giorgia Meloni. in Belgrade. Vucic expressed gratitude for Italy’s decision to invest in Serbia also with Simest and CDP.

How much is trade worth?

«Stellantis-generator – he concluded – in addition to the production of the electric Panda could be the driver of automotive investments». In April 2022, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade and at that meeting it was announced that Stellantis would produce a new electric car model from 2024 at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia.

Vucic underlined that the trade between Italy and Serbia is currently 4.6 billion euros and “we hope that in the future we can reach an even higher level” and that Italy will once again become the “first partner” of Serbia on an economic level.

How many cars do we produce in Italy?

Car production in our country fell below 500 thousand units in 2022, more precisely 473,194 according to data from Oica (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). We are in eighth position in Europe behind Germany (3,480,357), Spain, Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, United Kingdom, Romania. Serbia in 2022 produced only 4,358 passenger cars.

The ministry table

For months Stellantis has said it is open to a plan to double production in Italy to 1 million cars if the government puts in place incentives. The value of one million cars produced annually is that achieved in 2022 by Slovakia, in fifth position.

You may also like

Kia Tasman: A Glimpse into the Future of...

Pirelli, results beyond targets. In the plan more...

Gratitude and Endeavor·Talk about our good days |...

Sam Altman is building an AI empire that...

Transport, Brenner alarm: risk of collapse due to...

What Habeck discussed with German founders in a...

The Thrifty Billionaire: A Look into Bill Gates’...

The Red Sea crisis and Italian ports: here’s...

Hollywood: How Adam Sandler earned more than all...

“The ‘nduja is not dangerous”. You will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy