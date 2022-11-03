More semiconductors available and Stellantis’ revenues increase by almost a third, thanks also to an excellent trend in electric car sales. The automotive group led by Carlos Tavares and chaired by John Elkann achieved net revenues of € 42.1 billion in the third quarter of the year, with a growth of 29% compared to the same period of 2021, mainly thanks to the increase volumes, favorable net prices and positive exchange rate effects. Consolidated deliveries are 1,281,000, up 13% on an annual basis, “mainly thanks to the better availability of semiconductors compared to the third quarter of 2021”. Global sales of electric vehicles increased by 41% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The forecasts for the whole of 2022 are confirmed, with double-digit adjusted operating margin and positive industrial cash flow.

“Encouraged by the enthusiastic response to our Ev Days for Dodge and Jeep over the summer and by an increase in global Bev sales of 41% year-on-year in the third quarter – explains Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer – we are accelerating implementation. of our roadmap for electrification as part of the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 in order to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles ».

With global sales of battery electric cars (Bev) increasing by 41% over the previous year, totaling 68,000 units and an increase in low emission vehicle sales of 21,000 units over the previous year , for a total of 112 thousand units in the third quarter of 2022 – underlines a note from the company – Stellantis continues its electrification strategy by progressing towards the objectives of the Dare Forward 2030 plan.

«We are preparing with enthusiasm – says Palmer – to participate in Ces 2023 which will be held in January in Las Vegas, where the Ram 1500 Revolution Bev concept will make its global debut».

Stellantis recalls investments in the circular economy. The Mirafiori district will also host the headquarters of the first Hub for the Circular Economy of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA. The plant will begin operating with three activities designed to increase production sustainability: vehicle reconditioning and disassembly and component remanufacturing. The Hub will be inaugurated in 2023.

A roadmap for the future of mobility was also launched. Stellantis announced that it has created one of the largest collaborative ecosystems in the world, with over 160 co-funded projects and more than 1,000 partners worldwide. The projects concern technical areas of strategic importance for the automotive group, such as autonomous driving, connectivity, industrial production, electrification technologies and advanced propulsion systems.