Stellantis: invests in the new grEEn-campus of Mirafiori in Italy

Stellantis today announced that its Mirafiori office in Turin is joining the grEEn-campus program for the transformation of the workplace and which aims to strengthen the roots of Stellantis’ design, R&D and central departments through innovative, sustainable and collaborative projects.

Mirafiori is the next location to be included in the first phase of the programme, after those of Poissy in France and Rüsselsheim in Germany. The district has been chosen to create a zero-carbon, collaborative workplace by the end of 2025.

The initiative supports the Stellantis New Era of Agility program: a flexible and hybrid way of working for the business functions that allow it.

Transformation of select historic locations will help achieve the company’s ambitious Dare Forward 2030 goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.

