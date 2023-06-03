Stellantis leader of the green transition: fifth car manufacturer in the world

Stellantis, fifth among the top 20 global automakers in the net zero transition

Stellar is ranked fifth among the top 20 automakers in the world for transition to zero tailpipe emission vehicles. He is held by a rapporto dell’International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the organization that seven years ago brought out the Dieselgate.

According to ranking of the International Council on Clean Transportation, Tesla and BYD excel. Then BMW and Volkswagen, reports it the sun 24 hours. At the top of the ranking is the American Tesla (1), followed by the Chinese Byd (2), the only traditional car manufacturer to become completely electric. The first two builders come defined in the ‘leader’ report.

They follow 12 producers in the category «in transition»: Bmw (3), Volkswagen (4), Stellantis (5), Geely (6), Renault (7), Mercedes-Benz (8), Gm (9), Saic (10), Great Wall (11), Ford (12), Hyundai-Kia (13), Chang’an (14).

The the last six classified, all Japanese except for one Indian, are defined as “late”: Toyota (15), Honda (16), Nissan (17), Tata (18), Mazda (19), Suzuki (20). The report assessed the transition of automakers across 3 metrics: their current market position, technology performance, and strategic vision for future decarbonization. THE 20 manufacturers analyzed by the ICCT account for 89% of sales in China, the European Union, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States and 65% of sales globally.

