The dispute between Francesca Amadori and the family business ends with an out-of-court settlement. Francesca Amadori, the granddaughter of Francesco Amadori, the founder of the group of the same name, who held the position of communications manager, was fired in January 2022 by the then CEO. From there the first hearing in December 2022 before the labor judge of the Court of Forlì, postponed to verify the possibility of reaching an agreement between the parties before reaching the sentence. Agreement reached on Monday 13 February.

“Yesterday the dispute between Francesca Amadori and the family business found a consensual and positive conclusion”, said the defense lawyers of Francesca Amadori, Luca Laudato, Domenico Tambasco, Barbara Cortesi, Marco Praino, Andrea Cattaneo and Adele Santelia. «Mutual willingness has made possible an agreement that would allow, first of all, the protection of the company as the heritage of the family, employees and the whole community. The company wishes Francesca Amadori to be able to fruitfully embark on a different professional path, based on her 18 years of presence in the company, during which – reads the note – she demonstrated competence and professionalism ».