Stellantis has decided to increase the production of the new M3 electric motors in the Trémery plant, in Lorraine, France, the result of the Emotors joint venture.

With an expected production capacity of more than 1 million electric motors per year by 2024, Stellantis has consolidated its industrial footprint to reach its target of covering 100% of its sales mix with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe by 2030. This is part of the objectives of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and will allow to support the implementation of the roadmap towards net zero carbon emissions.

From January 2023, the new DS 3 E-TENSE, Peugeot e-208, Jeep® Avenger and Opel Mokka electric will be able to take advantage of the highly efficient M3 electric motor, capable of delivering an output of 115 kW/156 CV and a torque of 260 Nm. Combined with a new battery and with a range of over 400 km, this innovative electric motor will be a key element in improving the efficiency of vehicles. It will be installed on the new generations of the various models of the Stellantis brands on the occasion of their market launch.