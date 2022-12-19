Bruxelles – “The clique, in addition to a legitimate lobbying action, also acted with the co-option of MEPs, parliamentary assistants, EEAS officials and trade union leaders”. Here it is the quantum leap in Qatargate. In the investigation by the Belgian prosecutor’s office, not only the European Parliament, the collaborators of the Eurodeputies and the trade unionists of the European and world association appear.
See also Putin flies to Lukashenko and prepares men and weapons for the "spring offensive". Here are the three scenarios