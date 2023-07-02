Home » Stellantis presents SUSTAINera, the component regeneration program
Business

Stellantis presents SUSTAINera, the component regeneration program

by admin
Stellantis presents SUSTAINera, the component regeneration program

Stellantis entered the scene as a protagonist at Rematec, which took place from 27 to 29 June in Amsterdam,

to promote the strategic activities of its Circular Economy business unit, and in particular the SUSTAINera line of regenerated products.

The Circular Economy business of Stellantis is based on the 4R strategy: Regeneration, Repair, Reuse, Recycle. Remanufacturing is a key pillar, as it aims to extend the useful life of products and provide a sustainable addition to the company’s aftermarket parts range,” he said. Alison Jones, Senior Vice President e responsabile Global Circular Economy di Stellantis, who participated in the Rematec conference program with a speech entitled “Remanufacturing – our industrial and innovative scale up”. “Stellantis has set out to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038 and achieve Circular Economy business revenues of over €2 billion by 2030, and remanufacturing is a key element in achieving these goals.”

Al Rematec Stellantis also presented two cars: the Peugeot e-208 at the Battery Corner, with its regenerable high-voltage battery, and the Citroën ‘Oli’ concept car at the SUSTAINera stand, an example of the “Design for the circular economy” approach and recently decreed “Best Electric Concept Car” by the Dutch TopGear Magazine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The Hong Kong Stock Exchange welcomes the listing of the first batch of MSCI China A50 Connectivity Index ETFs

You may also like

Twitter limits the number of readable tweets per...

Home office: Up to 60 days abroad? German...

Minimum wage, Calderone slows down. And the unions...

Finding Solutions for Enterprise Development: Daxiang District’s Practical...

Saudi Arabia is hoping for big tourism business...

Exploring the Popular Grimace Shake Challenge: Why is...

Minimum wage, Calderone slows down. And the unions...

“Sexual Games” for Kids in “Body Exploration Room”

Tlc, the EU Antitrust slows down the consolidation...

Hefei’s Industrial Growth and Strong Performance by Million-Yuan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy