TORINO – New productions e a car recycling center in the district of Mirafiori. This latter activity will engage 550 people at full capacity. Stellantis announces other investments in Italy, after the gigafactory in Termoli and the single line for the Medium platform in Melfi, on the occasion of the meeting between the CEO of the group Carlos Tavares, the governor of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, on the future of the plant and on the use of the spaces that will remain free.