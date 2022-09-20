Home Business Stellantis, the new car recycling center in Turin
Business

Stellantis, the new car recycling center in Turin

by admin
Stellantis, the new car recycling center in Turin

TORINO – New productions e a car recycling center in the district of Mirafiori. This latter activity will engage 550 people at full capacity. Stellantis announces other investments in Italy, after the gigafactory in Termoli and the single line for the Medium platform in Melfi, on the occasion of the meeting between the CEO of the group Carlos Tavares, the governor of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, on the future of the plant and on the use of the spaces that will remain free.

See also  What should the students of Wall Street English Thunder do? -News Center-Northnet

You may also like

Mirafiori, the future in Turin in the new...

iPhone 14 Pro camera noise shakes in third-party...

Consumption: Italians cut purchases of fruit and vegetables,...

Grain hurts farmers? Simba said that 7 cents...

Stellantis: in Mirafiori from 2023 the hub for...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

You will see, continuous growth in AI: the...

On September 20, the Shanghai Composite Index rose...

Riksbank raises surprise rates by 100bps

Foreign exchange trading reminder on September 20: Gathering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy