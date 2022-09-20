KAMPALA – Uganda registered the first Ebola victim since 2019. The authorities announced this by declaring an epidemic in the central district of Mubende: “The confirmed case is that of a 24-year-old young man residing in the village of Ngabano in the Madudu sub-county who presented the symptoms of the virus and then died”, the Ministry of Health said on Twitter.

