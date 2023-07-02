Home » Stick to Swing and Structure: CICC Advises Investors During Key Policy Window Period of Hong Kong Stocks
Business

Stick to Swing and Structure: CICC Advises Investors During Key Policy Window Period of Hong Kong Stocks

by admin
Stick to Swing and Structure: CICC Advises Investors During Key Policy Window Period of Hong Kong Stocks

CICC Advises Investors to Stick to Swing and Structure Strategies in Hong Kong Stocks

In a recent research report, CICC (China International Capital Corporation) advised investors to stick to the two strategies of swing and structure during the key policy window period of Hong Kong stocks. The report highlighted that the overseas Chinese stock market has gradually stabilized at a relatively low level due to underestimation and expectations of more policy support in the future.

According to CICC, there are positive signals indicating a potential shift in policy tone. The central bank has reiterated the wording of “counter-cyclical adjustment,” which was removed in the first quarter of this year, suggesting that more measures to release liquidity may be taken when necessary. While this change in tone is expected to boost market sentiment and possibly lead to further reductions in funding costs, the bank emphasized that increasing overall return on investment expectations is crucial for boosting growth momentum.

CICC cautioned that relying solely on monetary policy may have limited impact and suggested that the central government’s increased leverage or further relaxation of real estate policies could be the main drivers of growth. Without substantial changes in these aspects, the current growth and market pattern may be challenging to reverse. Therefore, the bank maintains its view for the second half of 2023, suggesting that the market as a whole may remain volatile and that investors should pay more attention to structural opportunities.

In light of this outlook, CICC advised investors to adopt two strategies. Firstly, investors should trade volatility by buying on dips when the market is oversold and taking profits when expectations are sufficient. Secondly, investors should focus on structural opportunities and employ a “dumbbell” strategy, which involves investing in state-owned enterprises with the potential to increase dividend ratios and growth sectors such as the Internet and technology. The healthcare sector may also benefit from greater flexibility after the Federal Reserve’s easing shift.

See also  Work, INPS: in 2021 + 25% of hires, 15% on permanent contracts

Overall, CICC believes that sticking to swing and structure strategies is the prudent approach for investors during the key policy window period of Hong Kong stocks. As the market remains uncertain, these strategies will help investors navigate the volatility and capitalize on potential opportunities in specific sectors.

You may also like

Gänswein sent back to Freiburg, but he rebels....

Market prospects for the second half of 2023

Peek & Cloppenburg: This is how the fashion...

Multiple sclerosis, scientists find the gene that makes...

Compounders plus AI imagination – these 11 stocks...

Twitter Implements Limits on Daily Tweet Reading, Sparks...

Property market in London – the Republic

Liugong Group Accelerates Global Expansion with High-Quality Development...

Authorities in the USA: Officials here are not...

Salvini: “In the EU government with all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy