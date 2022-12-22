Listen to the audio version of the article

The weight of the tourist tax is multiplied. This is the alarm sounded by Federturismo – Confindustria after the approval of an amendment to the manoeuvre. «In such a delicate moment in which tourism, finally after more than two years of restrictions, was starting up again, we are surprised by the timing of an amendment to the Maneuver, signed by the PD, on the matter of tourist tax approved in the Budget Commission – declares Marina Lalli , president of Federturismo Confindustria – through which it becomes possible to raise the tourist tax to 10 euros in cities which, according to the latest surveys, have had tourist numbers twenty times higher than those of residents. It is a provision that in a phase of restarting tourism risks jeopardizing the delicate recovery of destinations that were just getting back on their feet, burdening tourists with additional costs and hoteliers with bureaucracy”. Until now, the tourist tax was set by the municipalities with a lower first rate for B&Bs and guest houses, while those staying in hotels have to pay the local administration an average of 5 euros for medium-high range hotels. The multiplication of the tax will weigh above all on families who for a week’s stay will find themselves paying an extra 140 euros, an unwelcome surprise that risks ruining the holiday. «Municipalities cannot think of continuing to raise cash through taxes that will affect the range of tourists who stay overnight in accommodation facilities and which will not instead touch that huge audience of subjects who, for various reasons and not always legally, offer accommodation in tourist destinations » concludes Marina Lalli. It should not be forgotten that the presence of tourists in the area has a leverage effect for bars, restaurants and local commerce.