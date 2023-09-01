Home » Foreclosure: That’s why half an apartment was sold
Business

Foreclosure: That’s why half an apartment was sold

by admin
Foreclosure: That’s why half an apartment was sold

In Berlin, there was recently a special situation at a foreclosure auction. Getty Images

Normally the rush at foreclosures in Berlin is huge. The desperation of the capital city dwellers to get hold of an apartment at an affordable price often drives dozens of people to a single foreclosure auction.

Not so on this Thursday morning at the end of August. There was not a long queue in front of the Schöneberg District Court and no one was sitting in front of Hall 110 on the first floor 20 minutes before the start. When the hearing begins at 10:30 a.m., only five interested parties are in the room.

read too

Foreclosure auction in Berlin: “ruined” apartment was sold over its value despite water damage and a debt of 40,000 euros

See also  Renault E-Tech Electric will be the first car with LG's new infotainment system

You may also like

Parmacotto buys a sausage factory in Boston and...

The Potential Consequences of Lifting Restrictions on House...

China’s national debt will soon match economic output

Costco Faces Backlash and Controversy Over Limited Sale...

Transport bonus 2023, click day today: a few...

Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Henan Announce Lower Limits...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | Sep...

Former Boston Fed President Suggests Federal Reserve May...

Monferrato focuses on wine tourism: the New Museum...

The Necessity of Deep Integration between the Digital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy