Foreclosure: That’s why half an apartment was sold

In Berlin, there was recently a special situation at a foreclosure auction. Getty Images

Normally the rush at foreclosures in Berlin is huge. The desperation of the capital city dwellers to get hold of an apartment at an affordable price often drives dozens of people to a single foreclosure auction.

Not so on this Thursday morning at the end of August. There was not a long queue in front of the Schöneberg District Court and no one was sitting in front of Hall 110 on the first floor 20 minutes before the start. When the hearing begins at 10:30 a.m., only five interested parties are in the room.

read too

Foreclosure auction in Berlin: “ruined” apartment was sold over its value despite water damage and a debt of 40,000 euros

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

