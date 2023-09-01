Home » Decision on Aiwanger at the weekend? – Health check
Health

Decision on Aiwanger at the weekend? – Health check

by admin

The affair surrounding Hubert Aiwanger’s past and his obvious inability to deal with it continues to dominate the headlines.

Now Söder wants a short-term answer from Aiwanger to his 25 questions, “preferably today”, in order to make a “fair” decision at the weekend.

I dare a prognosis: Since new reports about Aiwanger’s past keep appearing and he simply cannot clear the subject, Söder will clear him as minister. He will thank him for his good offices as Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, saying that he agrees with Aiwanger that the priority now must be to avert damage to the Free State and it would therefore be better for Bavaria if Aiwanger up to a final clarification of things, no longer holds any state office, but that he assumes continued good cooperation with him as party leader of the Free Voters.

If Söder proceeds in this way, he has shown leadership, can make his demarcation against right-wing extremist ideas credible and the cards will be reshuffled for the time after the election anyway. By then, the fog surrounding Aiwanger’s past may have lifted and the prospects for his future will then also be clearer.

Is that a “fair” decision? Maybe not. Unfortunately, in politics, justice and fairness are all too often only secondary virtues or even annoying obstacles to power. In any case, it would be a wise decision in terms of power politics, and Aiwanger would have to blame himself for what his followers believe to be the “unfair” outcome of the story. He won’t be the last person to fail such an endurance test during an election campaign – and maybe that’s a good thing.

You may also like

The Impact of Hormone Levels on Our Well-Being:...

AUSL Modena – Vignola Emergency Department, renovation works...

The Japanese Way: Maintain Your Ideal Weight with...

Masks in the fall make sense in healthcare

BANANE CHIPS “VASSOIO” 150 G

Dr. Franco Berrino: Exploring the Key Ideas on...

Discrimination in blood donation: Back to go!

Europa League, draws: Atalanta and Roma, Brighton risk

The Risks of Ultra-Processed Foods: Franco Berrino’s Perspective

Semaglutide Weight Loss Injection: Beyond Wegovy – Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy