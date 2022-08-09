MILANO – European lists are preparing to start down after hitting two-month highs. The spotlight remains focused above all on the American inflation data arriving tomorrow but the markets are also monitoring developments in Asia, with Chinese military exercises in front of Taiwan, after the visit to the island of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to Taipei Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, China “is using air and sea exercises around Taiwan to prepare for the island invasion and to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Europe faces declining trade as mentioned. A few minutes after the start of trading, the Frankfurt Dax index lost 0.26% to 13,652.52 points, the Paris Cac index 0.16% to 6,514.29 points, the Ftse 100 index of London 0.09% at 7,475.60 points, the Madrid Ibex index 0.21% at 8,255.05 points, Just above par (+ 0.04%) the Milan Ftse Mib index at 22.737 points . In Asia, Tokyo closed at -0.88% while Taiwan held firm despite the tensions.

Oil prices are recovering: the American WTI with delivery in September, which yesterday closed higher in the final, touches 91 dollars at 90.94 with a gain of 0.2%. The North Sea Brent with delivery in October instead recorded an increase of 0.12% to 96.77 dollars. Natural gas on the Dutch ttf platform fell by 2.5%: the September contract trades at € 188.25 per megawatt hour.