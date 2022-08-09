Home Business Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down, Tokyo -0.88%
Business

Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down, Tokyo -0.88%

by admin
Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down, Tokyo -0.88%

MILANO – European lists are preparing to start down after hitting two-month highs. The spotlight remains focused above all on the American inflation data arriving tomorrow but the markets are also monitoring developments in Asia, with Chinese military exercises in front of Taiwan, after the visit to the island of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to Taipei Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, China “is using air and sea exercises around Taiwan to prepare for the island invasion and to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Europe faces declining trade as mentioned. A few minutes after the start of trading, the Frankfurt Dax index lost 0.26% to 13,652.52 points, the Paris Cac index 0.16% to 6,514.29 points, the Ftse 100 index of London 0.09% at 7,475.60 points, the Madrid Ibex index 0.21% at 8,255.05 points, Just above par (+ 0.04%) the Milan Ftse Mib index at 22.737 points . In Asia, Tokyo closed at -0.88% while Taiwan held firm despite the tensions.

Oil prices are recovering: the American WTI with delivery in September, which yesterday closed higher in the final, touches 91 dollars at 90.94 with a gain of 0.2%. The North Sea Brent with delivery in October instead recorded an increase of 0.12% to 96.77 dollars. Natural gas on the Dutch ttf platform fell by 2.5%: the September contract trades at € 188.25 per megawatt hour.

Euro little moved in the start

Euro little moved at the start of the day, just below $ 1.02, pending US inflation data, which will be released tomorrow. The single currency is trading at 1.0195 dollars against 1.0199 in yesterday’s ECB survey. The euro / yen is worth 137.60 and the dollar / yen 134.94.

See also  ECB towards goodbye Whatever It Takes blinda-Btp. Inflation is frightening, but there are those who already foresee a turnaround with a war recession

Flat spread at 212 points

Spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds with no changes at the start of the telematic markets: the differential opened trading at 212 basis points, in line with yesterday’s closing. At 3.03% the yield on the Treasury product

You may also like

Gas on parity: EU gas reduction plan underway...

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to...

Silver: after a phase of weakness, expected recovery....

Shaanxi’s automobile production in the first half of...

Banks, profits up to € 6.8 billion. Uncertain...

Fulian Industrial: Net profit in the first half...

Alibaba, Hong Kong green light to “primary” listing

US inflation, Pimco: recent weakness in commodities will...

Banks: Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to...

De Nora and green hydrogen, the stock also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy