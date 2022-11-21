







On November 21, 2022, stock index futures bottomed out and rebounded. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.93%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 1.32%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.27%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.31%.

On November 21, the market bottomed out after opening lower throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. On the disk, track stocks started to rebound, and HJT battery concept stocks led the gains.Haiyuan composite material、dry landscape gardenDaily limit; composite collector concept stocks soared,Yuanchen Technology20CM daily limit,Baoming Technology、Double star new material、Actis sharesdaily limit. The recently active topics such as medicine, Xinchuang, and supply and marketing cooperatives are all active in the intraday session. Among them, pharmaceutical stocks strengthened in early trading,Jiu’an Medical、Mingde BiologyWaiting for the daily limit of detection concept stocks; the leader of concept stocks in supply and marketing cooperativesSwan sharesThe resumption of trading staged the “ground floor” and walked out of 11 consecutive boards; Xinchuang concept stocks became active again in the afternoon,Nantian Information、Yoshi Taishogen、SunyardWait for the daily limit. On the downside, consumer stocks such as tourism and beverages launched adjustments. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,500 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 849.2 billion, a decrease of 129.5 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as HJT batteries, sodium-ion batteries, industrial master machines, and new crown detection are among the top gainers, while sectors such as education, tourism, mobile games, and beverage manufacturing are among the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.41%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.1%.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan