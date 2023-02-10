Home Business Stock index futures fell slightly IC main contract fell 0.35% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On February 10, 2023, stock index futures fell slightly. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.64%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.48%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.35%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.45%.

On February 10, after the market opened lower throughout the day, it rebounded from the bottom of the shock, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. On the disk, consumer stocks ushered in a rebound, and the direction of prefabricated dishes led the way.Baoli fooddaily limit,Tongqing BuildingIt has risen sharply for two consecutive days. Power stocks changed in the afternoon,Guangdong Electric Power ASouthern Grid Energydaily limit. Concept stocks related to ChatGPT rose and fell, and digital watermarks were active.Hanbang Hi-Tech20CM daily limit,Hanyi sharesGolden Laserup more than 10%;Haitian RuishengIt rose by more than 10% in early trading, and fell by more than 5% in the afternoon dive;Hengshio sharesGreen deep pupilTianyu MathematicsWait for the multi-strand fried board. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, with more than 2,500 stocks in the two cities falling, and the number of daily limit stocks hit a recent low. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 892.8 billion, a decrease of 8.3 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the sectors such as dairy industry, agriculture, hotel tourism, and prepared vegetables were the largest gainers, while the sectors such as small metals, automobiles, integrated die-casting, and general aviation were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.59%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.96%. The net sell of northbound funds was 3.374 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the Shanghai Stock Connect net sold 1.338 billion yuan and the Shenzhen Stock Connect net sold 2.037 billion yuan.

