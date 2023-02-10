Home Technology BIOSTAR Biostar Happy Start-to-School event starts! | XFastest News
by admin
It’s a good time to replace the board, you can choose 3C

BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, announced today that it will start the winter school opening activities in February on the three major e-commerce platforms.Enjoy a limited-time premium gift!

On the first day of the winter vacation after the new year,BIOSTAR launched a special limited-time one-week super-value gift in the new school season in February.During the event, on Biostar’s three major e-commerce platforms (momo/Shopee/PChome24h), the whole museum only needs to buy any motherboard or DIYPC,Free limited faith note paper and mobile phone holder!

In the school season, many consumers want to buy the type of document machine,BIOSTAR recommends the newly launched “MP-J4125 Business Mini Computer” for sale on the momo shopping platform. It is equipped with Intel J4125 quad-core processor, BIOSTAR J4125NHU Mini-ITX motherboard and 120GB SSD. All run smoothly.The appearance is small and mini, perfect for daily household use,It can stand upright, save space, and has low power consumption and fanless design, which is very practical. Another ““Grey Wolf Star” document machine, equipped with Intel Pentium Gold G7400 dual-core processor, BIOSTAR H610MH motherboard and 256GB SSD, is ideal for light computer users and consumers who pursue high CPU value.You can take advantage of this event to start with super value!

BIOSTAR’s winter vacation start-of-the-school season starts from now until 02/17.Time-limited discounts and value-added gifts, be the first to win, buy Kuaishou Knife!

See also  Twitter also cancels Mastodon. Snowden attacks Musk and demands that journalists' accounts be reactivated

Recommended home entertainment motherboard:

B660MX-E PRO

B550MX/E PRO

Recommended Business Clerical Computers:

MiNi PRO MP-J4125

gray wolf star

Shopping link:

momo activity hall: https://reurl.cc/KXyNd9

PChome 24H: https://24h.pchome.com.tw/store/DSAJ85

Shopee Mall: https://shopee.tw/shop/404054598/

