







On November 23, 2022, stock index futures closed up slightly, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.31%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.36%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) Up 0.06%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.10%.

On November 23, the index bottomed out and rebounded throughout the day, and the Shanghai Index was relatively strong. The yellow and white time-sharing trend of the index is divided, and the performance of theme stocks is relatively weak. On the disk, Chinese prefixes and state-owned enterprise reform concept stocks continued to strengthen, and related concept stocks set a daily limit.China Communications Construction、Hunan Post Technology、Zhongcheng sharesWait for the daily limit of more than 20 individual stocks. Track stocks rebounded in the afternoon, leading the index to rebound, led by photovoltaics and other directions,Oujing Technology、Tianwo Technology、Qingyuan sharesWait for the daily limit. Intraday changes in power stocks,Jiantou Energy、Silver Star Energydaily limit. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks were in the doldrums throughout the day.Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical、Fengyuan Pharmaceutical、Watson PharmaceuticalsWait for multiple stocks to drop. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,100 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 830.5 billion, a decrease of 54.1 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, Zhongzitou, TOPCON battery, electric power, sodium-ion battery and other sectors were the largest gainers, while traditional Chinese medicine, CRO, web3.0, education and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.26%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.27%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.14%.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan