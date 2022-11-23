Original title: South Korean female reporter was forced to host the World Cup live by fans and continued to host with a smile

South Korean female reporter was hugged by fans while connecting online

Overseas Network, November 22nd According to South Korea’s “Chosun Ilbo” report, on November 20 local time, South Korea’s KBS TV station female reporter Zheng Yixiu was rudely treated by foreign fans when she was reporting the World Cup live in Qatar. But she continued to work undisturbed, and received praise from Korean netizens.

South Korean female reporter was hugged by fans while connecting online

At that time, Zheng Yixiu was preparing to connect, and suddenly a group of foreign fans rushed to the camera. They sang, clapped, and beat drums, and the scene was once noisy. During the period, a man also forcibly hugged her shoulder.

Fans storm the camera to display the flag

In the face of emergencies, Zheng Yixiu did not rush, she started to connect with a smile, and tried to raise the volume to cover the noise. At this moment, a fan with a cigarette in his mouth suddenly opened the national flag in front of the camera. Then when he turned around and left, he deliberately bumped into Zheng Yixiu, but Zheng Yixiu smiled and insisted on finishing the recording.

Fan deliberately bumped into Jung Yi-soo while leaving

Zheng Yixiu

After the scene was exposed, Korean netizens criticized the rudeness of foreign fans and praised Zheng Yixiu’s professionalism. Some netizens reminded Zheng Yixiu to pay attention to personal safety abroad. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)