







On October 19, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 1.49%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 2.01%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 2.01%. 0.77%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.45%.

On October 19, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day, and the ChiNext index was relatively strong. On the disk, port and shipping stocks were strong throughout the day.COSCO SHIPPING Energy、Lianyungang、COSCO Haite、Ningbo Shippingdaily limit. Track stocks such as energy storage and lithium batteries were active for a time, but gradually fell back in the afternoon.Azure Lithium Core、Sega Technology、Desai batteryWait for the limit. The digital economy-related sectors have bottomed out and rebounded,Guomai Technology8 even plates,Infinitive6 even boards. In terms of decline, consumer stocks adjusted collectively, and farming stocks led the decline. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,700 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 758.4 billion today, a decrease of 35.4 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as ports, Internet e-commerce, education, and integrated die-casting led the gains, while sectors such as oil and gas, chicken raising, precious metals, and pet economy led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.19%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.43%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.86%. The net sales of northbound funds were 6.002 billion yuan throughout the day, for 3 consecutive days, of which the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.515 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.488 billion yuan.

