Which car company has the strongest sales?The latest report card is here_Oriental Fortune Network

The latest report card of China‘s auto market and auto companies is here.

On June 9, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers held a monthly information conference to introduce that in May 2023, China‘s auto production and sales will achieve growth both month-on-month and year-on-year.new energyAutomobile production and sales continued to grow rapidly, and automobile exports contributed significantly.asnew energyRepresentatives of traditional car companies and new power car companies in the market,BYDandideal carBoth car companies achieved key data breakthroughs in May.

However, the relevant person in charge of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers also stated that the Chinese auto industry has improved since April, but the market is still in a slow recovery stage, the auto industry is still facing great pressure, and the profitability of industry companies is at a low level. From the current point of view, the task of achieving stable growth for the whole year of 2023 is arduous, and it is necessary to further restore and expand demand, and take comprehensive measures to accelerate the release of consumption potential to promote the steady growth of the industry.

threeBig DataQi growth

According to the data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in May 2023, China’s automobile production and sales will complete 2.333 million and 2.382 million vehicles, respectively, a month-on-month increase of 9.4% and 10.3%, and a year-on-year increase of 21.1% and 27.9%. From January to May 2023, the production and sales of automobiles in China will be 10.687 million and 10.617 million respectively, an average increase of 11.1% year-on-year.

new energyAutomobile, May, midGuoxin EnergyAutomobile production and sales completed 713,000 and 717,000 units respectively, a year-on-year increase of 53% and 60.2% respectively, and the market share reached 30.1%. From January to May 2023, the production and sales of new energy vehicles will be 3.005 million and 2.94 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 45.1% and 46.8% respectively, and the market share will reach 27.7%.

In terms of auto exports, in May, Chinese auto companies exported 389,000 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 3.4% and a year-on-year increase of 58.7%. Among them, 325,000 passenger vehicles were exported in May, an increase of 3.1% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 66.3%; commercial vehicle exports were 63,000 units, an increase of 5.2% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 28.6%. The export of new energy vehicles reached 108,000 units, a month-on-month increase of 7.9% and a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. From January to May, auto companies exported 1.758 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%.

Regarding the growth of China’s automobile production and sales both month-on-month and year-on-year, the China Automobile Association analyzed that in May, five departments including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment jointly issued the “Regulations on Matters Concerning the Implementation of National VI Emission Standards for Automobiles”announcement》, contributing to market stability. During the “May 1st” holiday in 2023, many places have launched promotional measures for car purchases, and held marketing activities such as automobile consumer festivals and car carnivals, helping market demand to recover moderately, which has rebounded from April. In addition, we also need to see that the same period in 2022 is still at a stage where the impact of the epidemic is relatively large, and the base is low.

Sales performance of 10 A/H-share listed car companies that have announced their sales in May

BYDandideal carexcellent performance

Combing the sales performance of 14 A/H-share listed auto companies in May, 9 auto companies achieved both year-on-year and month-on-month growth, accounting for 64%, showing obvious signs of recovery in the auto market. As a representative of traditional car companies and new power car companies in the new energy market,BYDandideal carLeading the year-on-year growth rankings, the two car companies achieved key data breakthroughs in May: BYD’s cumulative sales from January to May 2023 have exceeded the million-unit mark, reaching 1,002,591 units, a cumulative year-on-year increase of 97.63%; ideal cars will be delivered in May The volume reached a new high, reaching 28,277 vehicles, and achieved a monthly income of tens of billions in a single month for the first time.

According to the data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in terms of different models, from January to May, the market share of Chinese brand sedans, SUVs and MPVs was 44.2%, 59.4% and 59.3% respectively. MPV market share showed a slight increase.

From January to May, the top ten car manufacturers sold a total of 2.555 million vehicles, accounting for 63.8% of the total car sales. Among the top ten car manufacturers in terms of sales volume, compared with the same period last year,BYD shares、Changan AutomobileGeely Holdings and Beijing Benz showed double-digit rapid growth, FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Motor increased slightly, and other companies showed varying degrees of decline.

From January to May, the top ten SUV manufacturers sold a total of 2.863 million units, accounting for 63.7% of the total SUV sales. Among the top ten SUV manufacturers by sales volume, compared with the same period last year,BYD shares、teslaChery Automobile increased significantly, Geely Holdings, SAIC Motor, GAC Toyota and GAC Motor showed double-digit rapid growth, FAW-Volkswagen increased slightly, and other companies showed declines to varying degrees.

From January to May, the top ten MPV manufacturers sold a total of 319,000 vehicles, accounting for 80.7% of the total MPV sales. Among the top ten MPV manufacturers by sales, compared with the same period last year, GAC Motor, SAIC-GM,BYD sharesGAC Toyota, FAW Toyota and SAIC MAXUS showed a significant increase in sales, while other companies showed varying degrees of decline.

powerBatteryThe loading volume increased by 52.1% year-on-year

June 8,Changan AutomobileChairman Zhu Huarong’s remarks at the 2023 China Automotive Chongqing Forum aroused attention from both inside and outside the industry.Zhu Huarong said bluntly that the division of labor in the automotive industry is in an unstable state, and the business boundary is being reconstructed, with a trend of mutual penetration; it is estimated that by 2025, the driving force China will needBatteryThe production capacity is 1000-1200GWh, and the current industry production capacity planning has reached 4800GWh. “The current capacity is seriously overcapacitated, and the industry will surely return to a rational state.”

According to the latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on June 9, in May 2023,China DynamicsBatteryThe installed capacity was 28.2GWh, a year-on-year increase of 52.1% and a month-on-month increase of 12.3%.Among them, the installed volume of ternary batteries was 9.0GWh, accounting for 32.0% of the total installed volume, an increase of 8.7% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 12.8%; iron phosphatelithium batteryThe installed volume was 19.2GWh, accounting for 67.8% of the total installed volume, an increase of 87.2% year-on-year and an increase of 11.8% month-on-month. January-May,China DynamicsThe cumulative installed battery capacity was 119.2GWh, a cumulative increase of 43.5% year-on-year.Among them, the cumulative installed capacity of ternary batteries was 37.9GWh, accounting for 31.8% of the total installed capacity, with a cumulative increase of 11.4% year-on-year; iron phosphatelithium batteryThe cumulative installed vehicle volume was 81.2GWh, accounting for 68.1% of the total installed vehicle volume, with a cumulative year-on-year increase of 65.9%.

In May, the top 10 domestic power battery companies in terms of loading volume were respectivelyCATLBYD,China Innovation Aviation、EVE Lithium Energy、Guoxuan Hi-Tech、XinwangdaLG New Energy, Zhengli New Energy,Funeng Technology, Ruipu Lanjun. The top three of them,CATLThe installed volume is 11.67GWh, accounting for 41.31%; the installed volume of BYD is 8.68GWh, accounting for 30.72%;China Innovation AviationThe installed capacity was 2.19GWh, accounting for 7.76%.

(Article source: Shanghai Securities News)

