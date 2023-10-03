Home » Project Nile: This is Amazon’s secret AI strategy
Joseph Sirosh, a former Microsoft executive, joined Amazon in October 2022. Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Amazon wants to overhaul its search experience with AI-powered chat features.

The initiative, codenamed “Project Nile,” is being driven by senior executives including CEO Andy Jassy.

Earlier this year, Amazon Vice President Joseph Sirosh showed up to an internal meeting wearing a T-shirt that read “I love AI.”

Sirosh, a former AI manager at Microsoft, joined Amazon at the end of 2022. Now he had an important message for his colleagues: Amazon’s e-commerce experience is being redesigned from the ground up.

Business Insider obtained a recording and a transcript of his presentation. Other internal documents and interviews with people familiar with the matter reveal a radical overhaul of Amazon that would change the way consumers shop online.

“We have a big task ahead of us,” said Sirosh, “we must all adapt to this new world.” The retail giant is developing Amazon’s search experience to integrate generative AI capabilities. Searching for articles should become more conversational, detailed and personalized.

Project Nile: The interactive search engine

