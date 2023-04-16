Explosion in Lucca, apartments destroyed: 5 people pulled out of the rubble

Lucca explosion: four real estate units destroyed

I am four real estate units were destroyed in the explosion of a large portion of a farmhouse in Marginone, in the province of Lucca. The explosion, in all likelihood caused by a gas leak, ha literally gutted about half of the house where the four real estate units had been created. Parallel to the rescue and search operations for the injured, checks were also prepared on the houses bordering the collapsed portion of the building, but according to an initial survey, no there appear to be further dangers of collapse though the area affected by the explosion it was cordoned off and currently forbidden to non-rescue workers.

THE VIDEO RELEASED BY THE FIRE BRIGADES

🔴 #Lucca, explosion and collapse of a country house in Montecarlo. For the searches of the two people reported as missing, 45 are operating #fire fighters tra team #TO USE (Urban Search and Rescue) and dog lovers [#15aprile 14:30] pic.twitter.com/hvMTpI8JJy — Firefighters (@firefighters) April 15, 2023

Lucca explosion: a fifth person extracted, it is serious

A fifth person was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed house following the explosion. The wounded man – whose age and identity have not yet been disclosed – he was transported by helicopter in serious condition to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. The man thus joins the four people previously extracted from the rubble, all transported in non-worrisome conditions to the San Luca hospital in Lucca. According to what was learned by the rescuers, there is still a missing person who is still being searched for by the firefighters.





