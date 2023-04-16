Home » Explosion in Lucca, apartments destroyed: 5 people pulled out of the rubble
Business

Explosion in Lucca, apartments destroyed: 5 people pulled out of the rubble

by admin
Explosion in Lucca, apartments destroyed: 5 people pulled out of the rubble

Lucca explosion: four real estate units destroyed

I am four real estate units were destroyed in the explosion of a large portion of a farmhouse in Marginone, in the province of Lucca. The explosion, in all likelihood caused by a gas leak, ha literally gutted about half of the house where the four real estate units had been created. Parallel to the rescue and search operations for the injured, checks were also prepared on the houses bordering the collapsed portion of the building, but according to an initial survey, no there appear to be further dangers of collapse though the area affected by the explosion it was cordoned off and currently forbidden to non-rescue workers.

THE VIDEO RELEASED BY THE FIRE BRIGADES

Lucca explosion: a fifth person extracted, it is serious

A fifth person was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed house following the explosion. The wounded man – whose age and identity have not yet been disclosed – he was transported by helicopter in serious condition to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. The man thus joins the four people previously extracted from the rubble, all transported in non-worrisome conditions to the San Luca hospital in Lucca. According to what was learned by the rescuers, there is still a missing person who is still being searched for by the firefighters.

See also  Motor liability policies, towards an increase in rates

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

They undressed their classmates with an app: two...

The backbreaking job of bike couriers – A&W...

Arianna Meloni and the poisonous gossip: “I had...

The demolition of nuclear power plants: costly and...

Coup in Sudan, paramilitaries attack the presidential palace

Banks are gradually withdrawing from Russia

Heating differently: Saying goodbye to gas and oil...

Rai, Fazio tempted by Discovery, attractive offer. I...

Presenting digital currency for the whole world

Andreoli, the “Blair of the soul”, but the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy