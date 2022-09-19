Home Business Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 1.54% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On September 19, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.38%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.41%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.41%. 0.89%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.54%.

On September 19, the broader market fluctuated weakly after opening low throughout the day, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. On the disk, consumer stocks bucked the trend and were active, with tourism, hotel, beer and other sectors leading the gains.Guilin TourismHuatian HotelLanzhou Yellow RiverHuiquan BeerWait for the limit. Automobile and vehicle stocks fluctuated and strengthened,Yaxing Busdaily limit,Celisrose more than 5%. Changes in industrial mother machine concept stocks,East China Heavy MachineryEast China CNCdaily limit. On the whole, market hotspots are more cluttered and limited in intensity. On the downside, software stocks that were active on Friday adjusted collectively,SunyardLimit down. The medical and beauty sector plummeted,Bloomage BioAmicfell more than 10%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,600 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 665.3 billion today, a decrease of 134.1 billion compared with the previous trading day, and the turnover hit a new low for the year. In terms of sectors, sectors such as tourism hotels, beer, automobiles, and industrial host machines were among the top gainers, while sectors such as digital currency, cloud games, network security, and beauty care saw the largest declines. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.48%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.72%.

