







On November 9, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.97%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.63%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.63%. It fell 0.14%, and the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.20%.

On November 9, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day. All three major indexes fell slightly, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. The trend of the yellow and white time lines of the index is differentiated, and the small and medium-cap stocks are active against the trend. On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks have collectively strengthened, led by the direction of New Crown Medicine, Shutaishen 20CM daily limit, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, Panlong Pharmaceutical and other daily limit. The concept stocks of supply and marketing cooperatives continue to be strong. Swan shares have 8 consecutive boards, and Zhanong shares and Tianhe shares have daily limit. Gold concept stocks rose sharply, and Jingui Silver Industry and Hengbang shares rose by their daily limit. Chiplet concept stocks changed in late trading, and Wenyi Technology and Dagang shares rose by the daily limit. In terms of decline, Xinchuang-related sectors fell into adjustment, Jingye reached the limit in late trading, and Nantian Information and Geer Software fell sharply. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 2,600 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 778.7 billion today, a decrease of 57.1 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as supply and marketing cooperatives, precious metals, new crown treatment, and traditional Chinese medicine were among the top gainers, while sectors such as digital currency, chicken farming, network security, and silicon energy were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.53%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.79%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.36%.

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan