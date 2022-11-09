[Epoch Times, November 9, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Liu Hongying, a secretary of a female community in Zhengzhou, recently made a hot search because she gave a sensational speech at the epidemic press conference, crying that she “missed her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony.” “, was bombarded by netizens, and someone said sarcastically: “I’m too poor to open the pot, but you say you didn’t eat bird’s nest on time.” Later, the secretary publicly shouted in the community and revealed the truth: “Am I wrong? All my manuscripts have been reviewed, and I don’t say what I want to say.”

At a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province on November 6, local officials said that the epidemic prevention and control had problems such as poor control and control, untimely transfer and isolation, insufficient resource reserves, and uneven supply of materials. , sorry for that.

However, during the live broadcast of the above-mentioned official press conference, netizens left messages below: “Liar, liar, liar!” “It’s funny, is an apology useful to ask the police? Can the dead be brought back to life?”

In addition, Liu Hongying, the community secretary of Ping’an Street, Tongbai Road Street, Zhongyuan District, Zhengzhou City, played the “sorrow card” at the press conference, which also caused widespread controversy. According to Liu Hongying, “It was my daughter’s 18th birthday a few days ago, but I was absent from her coming-of-age ceremony.” At this point, the official choked up.

Many netizens did not buy this “sorrow card”. Some netizens said: “She missed her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony, others missed her father’s funeral, and even the last time. How could she still cry and want to win sympathy? She didn’t even have one. I thought about it from the perspective of ordinary people!”

Some netizens sarcastically said: “I’m too poor to open the pot, but you said you didn’t eat bird’s nest on time!” “Those who didn’t know thought it was a report meeting on advanced deeds!”

On November 8, a video of Liu Hongying shouting with a loudspeaker at a community service center once again sparked heated discussions. In the video, Liu Hongying said, “What’s wrong with me? I’m a parent, am I wrong? All my manuscripts have been reviewed. I don’t want to say anything I want to say.”

Some netizens commented: “Looking at the action and speaking, this is a strong person. Because he is usually too strong, there are many flatterers. You can see the last applause and gestures.” “The clothes are obviously not hers, they should be The extras were put on temporarily, and it is estimated that there are some things that people do not want to be seen. Recently, an official was pulled down due to decoration problems.”

According to public information, in August 2019, Liu Hongying served as secretary of the Party branch of Ping’an Street Community, Tongbai Road Street, Zhongyuan District, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. In June 2022, the Zhengzhou authorities awarded Liu Hongying the second “Top Ten” Village (Community) Secretary of the Party Organization.

According to the “New Yellow River” report, on the evening of the 8th, in response to the online rumors that Liu Hongying had opened a number of companies, the Henan Province Internet Rumor Refuting Platform issued an article to refute the rumor.

Some netizens commented: “Whether it is the questioning of Li Shaoli’s wearing of French brand earrings and scarves in Hohhot, or the ridicule that Zhengzhou Liu Hongying missed her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony, they are all superficial phenomena. In fact, netizens are dissatisfied with the extreme official control measures.”

Some netizens said: “Missing my daughter’s 18-year-old coming-of-age ceremony” is an old routine in Zhengzhou’s propaganda. But it was possible in the past, but not now, and adding “Netizen: I can see that she is sincere” doesn’t work either.

Just in January of this year, according to the Henan Radio and Television Station’s “Little Li Helps” column, Liu Hongying shed tears on the spot when talking about her family and children in an interview.

Coincidentally, Liu Hongying was not the only community secretary who claimed to have missed her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony.

According to an article published by the Zhengzhou Women’s Federation as early as March 2020, Zhang Baohong, deputy secretary of the Party branch of the Penggongci Community in Duling Street, “did not return home for half a month, and she was always on duty even on the day of her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony.”

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Zhengzhou authorities closed the city on the grounds of epidemic prevention, but the government did not issue a notice of closure. Local citizens were blocked from their homes, causing serious secondary disasters, severe shortage of food and supplies, difficulties in seeking medical treatment and other livelihood issues that could not be solved, and even vicious incidents such as citizens jumping off buildings and committing suicide.

An epidemic occurred at Foxconn in Zhengzhou, and a large number of workers were isolated. There was an incident of robbing quilts at the isolation point. As a result, there was a stampede, and some female workers cried.

In Zhengzhou, the tragedy of Shanghai’s closure in March reappeared pic.twitter.com/cAD1sMorlw — xiaoxing (@xiaoxin11786630) November 8, 2022

