The Civil Aeronautics reported in a statement that the airlines Avianca, Latam and Santena will transport passengers who have confirmed tickets or reservations for February 27 and 28 and for this Wednesday, March 1 with the airline Viva Air, which abruptly suspended , without prior notice, all its business operations.

According to Aerocivil, the three aforementioned aviation companies offer the transportation alternative on shared routes, according to the availability of seats and at no additional cost.

The intermediation group in airports of the Civil Aeronautics will accompany the affected passengers in the management, prioritization and orientation in the airlines, he adds.

Finally, it indicates that the Superintendence of Transportation, with the equipment available at the airports, will support the pertinent efforts, serving users and providing the necessary advice.

Previously, the Transportation Superintendency ordered Viva Air to comply with its users, guaranteeing their rights.

?The Superintendency of Transportation informs that, in view of the decisions taken by the Viva airline to suspend operations from February 27, 2023, this Superintendency has ordered the following actions:

-We immediately request the airline Viva, so that in any case it guarantees the rights of users, implementing the actions provided for in current regulations regarding compliance with transportation contracts, information to users and other rights derived from this.

-We arranged the SuperTransporte staff in accompanying tasks, in order to seek effective solutions through intermediaries. In any case, it warns that the work of the staff is dialogue and articulation with this and the other airlines so that the service is provided correctly.

-This Superintendence is attentive to the decisions made in the PMU, which aims to solve the inconveniences suffered by users and was called by the Civil Aeronautics with Viva and other airlines.

-We call on users to calm down, without aggression towards officials.

-We reiterate to the Viva airline that it is their duty to maintain communication channels with users and we call for them to immediately seek the solutions that the transportation contract demands of them.

-In the event of non-compliance with the rights of users by the Viva airline, SuperTransporte will carry out the pertinent investigations. with RSF

