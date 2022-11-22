







On November 22, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.03%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.62%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.03%. The contract fell 1.13%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.92%.

On November 22, the three major indexes diverged throughout the day, with the Prev Index rising and falling, and the ChiNext Index fluctuating and falling. On the disk, the intraday changes broke out in the stocks with the prefix of Chinese characters,China Railway Assembly20CM daily limit,China Communications Construction、China Unicom、Zhongcheng sharesdaily limit. Education stocks strengthened in shocks,Kevin Education、ONLY Education、Xueda Educationdaily limit. Logistics stocks once soared,Three sheep horsedaily limit,Tianshun sharesIt rose by more than 8%. On the downside, the two main lines of pharmaceuticals and Xinchuang that have been active recently have collectively adjusted,Rongji Software、Miracle Pharma、SunyardWait for many high-ranking strong stocks to drop the limit. Track stocks fell into adjustment, led by photovoltaics and other directions,dry landscape gardendown limit,Jinchen sharesdown nearly 8%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,700 stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 884.6 billion, which was 35.4 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as Zhongzitou, education, banking, and ports were the largest gainers, while supply and marketing cooperatives, medical equipment, traditional Chinese medicine, and TOPCON batteries were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.18%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.83%.

