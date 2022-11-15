







On November 15, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.85%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.75%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.65%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 2.50%.

On November 15, the broader market opened lower and moved higher. On the disk, the semiconductor sector was strong throughout the day, and individual stocks in the sector set the daily limit. Wingtech, Weir shares, and GigaDevice exceeded the daily limit of 10 stocks. Industrial machine concept stocks rose sharply, with Haitian Precision, Huadong CNC, and Baoxin Technology hitting the daily limit. Brokerage stocks strengthened during intraday trading, with Xiangcai shares 3 consecutive boards, Caida Securities and Everbright Securities trading at their daily limit. In addition, many sectors such as traditional Chinese medicine, Xinchuang, tourism, and real estate were active during the session, and the market hot spots showed the characteristics of rapid rotation. In the short-term, the Lianpan stocks performed better. 9 of the 17 Lianban stocks had the daily limit yesterday, and the promotion rate exceeded 50%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 4,200 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 1,058.7 billion today, a decrease of 17.6 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as semiconductors, industrial mother machines, advanced packaging, and PCB concepts were among the top gainers, while sectors such as chicken raising, CRO, and web3.0 were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.64%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.14%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.38%.

