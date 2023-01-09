







On January 9, 2023, stock index futures rose slightly. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose by 0.53%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose by 0.84%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.14%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.31%.

On January 9, the broader market opened higher and fluctuated. The three major indexes all rose slightly, and the ChiNext Index led the rise. On the disk, the precious metal sector was strong throughout the day,Kim One Culturedaily limit,Zijin MiningApproaching the daily limit. Education stocks soared,Universal Educationrose more than 10%,ONLY Educationdaily limit. Consumption stocks were active, led by liquor stocks,Elite、God Bless winedaily limit,welcome tribute wineThe surge is approaching record highs. The trend of track stocks is divided, and the direction of POE film continues to strengthen.Maohua ShihuaDaily limit. In addition, securities, semiconductors, farming and other sectors all performed well in the market, and the hot spots in the market as a whole showed the characteristics of rapid rotation. On the downside, military stocks fell into adjustment,Shengji communicationApproaching the limit, many stocks fell more than 3%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 807.2 billion, a decrease of 30.8 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as precious metals, education, chicken farming, and POE film were among the top gainers, while sectors such as military industry, electric power, supply and marketing cooperatives, and real estate were the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.57%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.72%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.75%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 7.7 billion yuan throughout the day, a large net purchase for 3 consecutive trading days, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.723 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.977 billion yuan.

