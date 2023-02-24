Home Business Stock index futures were mixed, IM main contract rose 0.08%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On February 24, 2023, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.83%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 1.28%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.83%. The contract rose 0.04%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.08%.

On February 24, the market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline.On the disk, the ChatGPT concept-related sectors were active against the trend in the afternoon, and the direction of computing powerTuowei Informationdaily limit,SugonOnce the daily limit, CPO directionCambridge Technologydaily limit,Tianfu CommunicationUp more than 8%, in addition to popular stocksHongbo sharesIt hit the daily limit in late trading. Military stocks were active in the market,Great Wall Military IndustryOnce the daily limit,Tianhe DefenseIt rose more than 7%. Apparel stocks changed in late trading,Jiu Mu WangMobidaily limit. On the whole, the hot spots in the market are relatively scattered, and there are only 14 stocks with daily limit in the two cities. In terms of decline, the collective adjustment of the photovoltaic and other track sectors,Aolian ElectronicsSino-British Technologyfell more than 10%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities fell. Today’s turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 725.8 billion, a decrease of 81.5 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, CPO, Eastern Digital and Western Computing, military industry, cloud computing and other sectors led the increase, while millimeter wave radar, perovskite batteries, automobiles, POE film and other sectors ranked the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.62%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.81%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.16%. The net sale of northbound funds throughout the day was 5.097 billion yuan, of which the net sale of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.018 billion yuan, and the net sale of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.079 billion yuan.

