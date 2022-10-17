Home Business Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.58% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On October 17, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.19%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.28%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.28%. The contract rose 0.26%, and the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.58%.

On October 17, the broader market opened lower all day and then moved higher. The three major indexes all rose slightly. On the disk, the concept stocks of industrial mother machines set up a rising tide,Huachen EquipmentHuazhong CNCHengfeng ToolsBoth 20CM daily limit. Education stocks soaredCod Education20CM daily limit,Kevin EducationGuoxin CultureWait for the limit.Digital economy concept stocks continue to strengthen, GEM stocksScience and Technology Information3 plates,Jingyeda9 days 7 boards,Guomai Technology6 even boards. In addition, the military, medical, semiconductor and other sectors are all active. On the decline, the track stocks fell into adjustment, and the photovoltaic direction led the decline. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less. Over 3,900 stocks in the two cities rose, and nearly 20 stocks had a daily limit of 20CM. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 807.3 billion yuan today, a decrease of 53.6 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, industrial machine tools, education, digital economy, military industry and other sectors led the gains, while gas, TOPCON batteries, integrated die-casting, and coal sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.42%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.36%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.03%.

