Pope Francis receives members of the Communion and Release group in St. Peter’s Square to celebrate the centenary of the movement’s founder, Fr Giusani.

(Vatican News Network)Some 60,000 members of the Communion and Release group gathered in St. Peter’s Square on October 15. In his gathering with them, Pope Francis praised the mission of the movement, especially the charism of its founder, Father Luigi Giussani, and sent his best wishes to the members.

During Father Giusani’s centenary celebrations, members of the Communion and Release community from all over the world gathered in St. Peter’s Square to review and testify about Father Giusani’s apostolic work. Fr Giusani is a Milanese priest dedicated to educating students, educating and inspiring them in their lives.

Pope Francis began his speech by expressing gratitude for Father Giusani’s inspiring role, noting that the priest has been extremely influential in educating and inspiring young people. Father Giusani passionately shares his faith, helping young people to lay the foundation of their faith in their daily lives so that they can grow and thrive.

The Pope also referred to Father Giusani’s work in education during the turbulent 1960s and expanding his mission. The Pope thus encourages everyone to persevere despite similar challenges we face today. The age of crisis, the Pope said, “is a time of renewal and revival of the mission in accordance with the current state of the Church, as well as the needs, sufferings and hopes of the present. Crisis promotes growth”.

Next, the Pope elaborated on the three characteristics of Father Giusani: his charism, his educational mission, and his love for the Church.

Regarding the personal charism of Fr Giusani, who at a young age was amazed at the mystery of Christ and was able to knock on the hearts of many young people. The Pope said: “Christ is the core that unifies all reality, the answer to all human questions, the fulfillment of every desire of the human heart for happiness, goodness, love and eternity.” Grace in a changed world, the Pope reminded everyone, that grace is always the same, but the way it is lived must be adapted to bear fruit in today’s world, and that requires humility.

Referring to Father Giusani’s role as an educator, the Pope pointed out that in the years after his ordination, Father Giusani felt an urgent need to pass on his own experience of encountering Jesus, to encourage others to meet Jesus; Awakens the desire for meaning and truth in situations where religion is shallow or misunderstood. At the same time, Father Giusani respects everyone’s freedom and responsibility, and encourages them to use their talents and answer their calls.

In addition, the Pope called Father Giusani the “son of the Church” because he loved the Church with reverence and loyalty, and taught others to have the same respect and filial piety. “The ecclesiastical community, by its charism, helps to demonstrate the attractive qualities and novelties of the Christian faith; ecclesiastical authorities are to be wise and prudent in pointing out the path to be taken by the movements so that they can be faithful to themselves, and mission entrusted to them by God.”

At the end of the day, the Pope urged everyone present to walk with him, to make peace together, and to remain united.

