On the morning of October 14th, a series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade” was held in the Municipal Press Conference Hall by the Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau. The main responsible comrades and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, focusing on the theme of “Forge a New Journey and Contribute to a New Era”, introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the city’s market supervision department has been pragmatic, hardworking, and spared no effort to maintain market order. , Effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property, comprehensively assist the construction of Hebi’s high-quality Fumei Hecheng, and answer questions from the media.

Niu Haimin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Market Supervision Administration, said in his keynote announcement that in the past ten years, the city’s market supervision departments have taken the responsibility of “keeping the bottom line, ensuring safety, improving quality, strengthening supervision, providing excellent services, and promoting development”. Comprehensive reform is the leader of the President, always keeping in mind the mission, conscientiously fulfilling his responsibilities, and taking an active role, making great progress in career development, and serving the important role of economic and social development. The bureau has successively won honors such as the National Civilized Unit, the Advanced Collective of the National Market Supervision System, the May 1st Labor Award in Henan Province, the Province’s Demonstration Unit of Administration in accordance with the Law, and the Province’s “Three Systems” for implementing administrative law enforcement.

The reform has been vigorously pursued, and the comprehensive market supervision system has been increasingly improved. In 2019, it took the lead in integrating the responsibilities of the former Municipal Administration for Industry and Commerce, the Quality Supervision Bureau, and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the price supervision and inspection responsibilities of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, and the patent management responsibilities of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, and completed the listing of the Municipal Market Supervision Administration and 10 directly affiliated institutions. . In 2020, the province will take the lead in realizing the “five-line integration” of five consumer rights protection hotlines, and the “12315” consumer rights protection hotline will be officially launched; the first to complete the comprehensive administrative law enforcement reform of city, county (district) market supervision and the transfer of salt industry law enforcement, The Municipal Market Supervision Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Detachment and 11 comprehensive administrative law enforcement agencies in counties (districts) were officially listed. At present, the reform of the city’s market supervision institutions has been basically completed, and a new comprehensive market supervision system has been formed.

Effectively provide services, and continuously optimize the business environment. Implement and promote the “commercial system”, “multi-certificate integration”, “separation of licenses and licenses”, “first license and then license”, “one-stop service”, “annual report publicity”, “one license and one code” and independent declaration of enterprise names, standardization of business scope registration, simplified cancellation, With reforms such as “One Window Access”, all 136 government service items have been handled online, and the total number of market entities in the city has exceeded 160,000. Implemented and promoted government-bank cooperation, and helped more than 13,500 (secondary) small and micro enterprises to obtain various financing loans of 33.257 billion yuan. Build 91 service stations and windows of various types, identify 93 service stewards, and provide door-to-door inspection services, policy consulting services, and administrative approval services for various market entities. Continuously carry out the door-to-door reminder service for trademark renewal. The city has obtained 515 invention patent authorizations and 13,895 valid registered trademarks, an increase of 11.7 times and 8.9 times respectively compared with ten years ago.

There are rules and regulations to abide by the bottom line, and the security situation continues to be consolidated. Strictly implement the “four strictest” requirements, and adhere to the bottom line of safety for food, medicine, special equipment, and industrial products. Approved to create a national food safety demonstration city, the provincial food safety counties and districts have achieved full coverage, and the coverage rate of “Internet + bright kitchen and bright stove” in the canteens of primary and secondary schools in the city has reached 100%; food safety satisfaction and provincial food safety work evaluation and assessment are both ranked Top in the province. We will improve the monitoring system for medicines, make progress in the safety of special equipment, and continue to improve the quality and safety of industrial products.

The improvement of the plan and the eye, and the support of quality development are more powerful. Continue to promote the strategy of strengthening the city by quality, and carry out in-depth quality improvement actions. Received 1 provincial governor’s quality award, 16 mayor’s quality awards, 60 county (district) head (director) quality awards, created 1 national well-known brand demonstration area, and 3 counties and districts were approved to create “Henan Province Quality Strong” County (district) model county (district)”. Continue to promote the standardization strategy, build more than 30 standard systems around industries and products, encourage and guide advantageous enterprises and technical institutions to participate in the formulation of 2 international standards, lead or participate in the formulation of 65 national and industry standards, and issue provincial and municipal local standards87 projects, and completed 50 national and provincial standardization demonstration projects. The only national quality inspection center for magnesium and magnesium alloy products in the country and the first municipal food and drug inspection and testing center in northern Henan have been established, and the municipal government has been promoted to sign a contract with China Inspection and Certification Group to jointly build a national first-class inspection, testing and certification industrial park.

There is a bit of strong supervision, and the market environment is accelerated. Comprehensively deepen the cross-departmental “double random, one open” supervision, and take the lead in the province to set up the “enterprise-related inspection quiet day” system. Strengthen the supervision of enterprise credit information, improve the management mechanism for the list of abnormal business operations and the list of the untrustworthy with serious violations of law, and collect a total of 386,500 pieces of enterprise-related credit information. Implement “Internet + Supervision”, build a smart market supervision system, and use information technology to carry out supervision and law enforcement. Strengthen the supervision of advertising and strengthen the supervision of various markets.

Vividly protect people’s livelihood, and effectively protect the rights and interests of consumers. Continue to innovate the consumer rights protection mechanism, set up the Municipal People’s Mediation Committee for Consumer Disputes, open an online rights protection knowledge lecture hall, and jointly hold a “consumer education lecture hall” with the news media to continue to unblock consumer rights protection channels. Broaden the ways and means of resolving consumer disputes, and form a new multi-channel consumer rights protection system. Effectively promote the standardized construction of “12315” and “five-entry” (entering shopping malls, supermarkets, markets, enterprises, and scenic spots), and form a grass-roots consumer complaint reporting network covering urban and rural areas.

Niu Haimin said that based on the new era and forging ahead on a new journey, the cadres and workers of the city’s market supervision departments will conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he inspected Henan and the spirit of a series of important expositions on market supervision work, anchoring the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Work with the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government to “Two Guarantees”, “Ten Strategies” and “Ten Actions”, work hard, keep upright and innovate, make every effort to create a new situation in the development of market supervision, and make a more brilliant chapter for the continued construction of high-quality Fumei Crane City. new greater contribution.

At the press conference, media reporters actively asked questions about the establishment of a national food safety demonstration city, market access work in the field of market supervision, consumer rights protection, and special equipment safety supervision work.