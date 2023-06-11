MONDOCANE: THE MEMORY ATTACK

BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXVII

Sunday 20.30, Monday 12.30, Tuesday 14.30, Wednesday 12.30, Thursday 14.30, Friday 18.30, Saturday 08.00

Verona: Forces of the Order, or Praetorians of the Regime?

Russia: nation of masochists: bombing its dams, depriving itself of water and flooding its defenses; to blow up its pipelines costing billions; killing fellow bloggers and writers; kidnapping their own children instead of leaving them under NATO bombs; bomb nuclear power plants.

Western Democracies: Stoltenberg, Rasmussen, Biden, Draghi, Von der Leyen, (and softly Melonsky, Crosettsky and Schleinsky); “After the weapons, also our boys on the Ukrainian front”. Meanwhile we leave from Kosovo.

Greenpass for ever: WHO and EU celebrate 7.5 billion human bipeds under total psychophysical control

Memory gets in the way: let’s deform it, or erase it: anti-Dante writers from tea cakes, historians for Pius IX in place of Garibaldi

2023: those return. Revenge after 78 years of attempts to survive Atlanto-mafia-fascist terrorism: workers’ movement – ’68-’77 – Aldo Moro – Pertini – Clean hands – Falcone, Borsellino, Di Matteo and, today, San Negazionismo and the Referendum against weapons and warfare

Where there was grass… now there are PFAS: from artificial turf fields to brain tumors? We breathe, we absorb, we eat old tires.

The humanity of our entrepreneurs is measured by pig farms. The horror behind Parma ham (thanks “Report”). But that’s not why you’re giving us the printed steak.

Fulvius