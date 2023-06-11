Fire in Brussels, 29-year-old Anna Tuzzato dies

Venice, 11 June 2023 – A young Italian, Anna Tuzzato29 years old, originally from Fiesso d’Artico (Venice), died in a house fire in Etterbeekat the gates of Bruxelles. The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning. Firefighters found the body in the apartment on the second floor of the building.

In the following hours, the victim was identified, and the news was communicated to the family in Italy. The causes offire, started from a kitchen on the first floor, have not yet been ascertained.

Anna Tuzzato had been working for two years in Brussels as communication manager of an NGO, Ifoam Organics Europe.

“It is news that fills us with sadness. For a’absurd fatality the Veneto loses a young woman who was working to make the world a better place. A thought and a hug from her to her family, and a prayer for her “. It is the expression of condolence published a little while ago on her Facebook page by the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia about the tragic death of Anna Tuzzato.

“It is news that fills us with sadness. Veneto loses a young professional, who had just started a career as communication manager, in Brussels, of an organization that deals with organic agriculture. A tragedy that unfortunately recalls the story of two other boys, Gloria and Marco, who lost their lives in the tragic fire in London – continues the Governor -. Anna, like so many enterprising young people, had chosen to go abroad to increase her skills and knowledge, demonstrating the courage to know how to put herself on the line. To her family, to her friends, to all who have shared moments of study and work with her, I offer my deepest condolences from myself and from the Veneto region ”, concludes Zaia.

See also Cirio and Icardi appeal to Commissioner Figliuolo - Targatocn.it The post of Luca Zaia, Governor of Veneto, and his condolences

The young woman, originally from Fiesso d’Artico (in the province of Venice), after graduating in Communication from the University of Padua, had moved to work in Belgium.

“It was about 5 in the morning in the night between Friday and Saturday when the Brussels fire brigade received several call for a fire in a house in Etterbeek, located in Rue Aviateur Thieffry “ – writes the Belgian online newspaper BX1.

When the operators arrived, they write, the ground floor was “completely on fire” for which reinforcements were called.

Montgomery police evacuated those present while inside the burning house “firefighters found a unconscious person on the second floor. The resuscitation, immediately started, was not enough to save the person of just under thirty” who was “died instantly“.

Two were present in the student house: a boy “who suffered a head injury during the evacuation” reports the Belgian newspaper, and was taken to hospital, while for the young woman, who according to the local source “studied in Belgium in the ‘scope of an exchange program”, the authorities have activated “to warn the family as soon as possible”. A firefighter was also injured in the hand during the operation, he was hospitalized with minor burns, Bx1 reports.

“By 5.15am the fire was under control. The first elements seem to indicate that the fire is of accidental origin, but this remains to be confirmed”. To put out the blaze, the Brussels fire brigade “deployed a command vehicle, three fire engines as well as a pump in strategic reserve, two ladder trucks, three ambulances, two Smurs, a decontamination vehicle and a support car”. There house “is unusable and three people were evicted.”

From the first information it seems that Anna Tuzzato was sleeping and died due to the smoke given off by the fire. She leaves behind her parents and two sisters.

In 2017 a London the two young Paduans perished Gloria Trevisan e Marco Gottardi In the Greenfell tower fire.

News being updated

Read more: Porto Tolle: yacht on fire off the coast, two Ferrarese saved