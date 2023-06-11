Champions League: “Manchester City and Pep Guardiola touch the sky”

Manchester City wins the Champions League and gets the treble. After the triumph, the British press celebrated the team and especially its coach Pep Guardiola. In Italy, the pride in Inter prevails, which made the big favorites falter.

Manchester city wins the champions league final against inter milan and celebrates the treble. The hard-fought 1-0 win against the Italians sealed the treble of the premier class, cup and championship. Pep Guardiola had to wait twelve years for victory. After two successes with FC Barcelona, ​​the Spaniard has won what really counts at City: the Champions League. The British press speaks of a historic treble, in Italy the newspapers pay great respect to the outsiders Inter, who narrowly missed out on the sensation. These are the press comments on the final.

„The Guardian“: “For Manchester City it was the crowning glory, the trophy they wanted to complete the ultimate set. It is often said that clubs must suffer before they win the Champions League and as City have done, particularly in the Pep Guardiola years when dominance at home was no guarantee in Europe’s most elite and unpredictable competition.”

His first Champions League triumph with City, his third overall: Pep Guardiola Source: dpa/Nick Potts

„The Telegraph“: “They have already won seven English titles in 12 years and now Pep Guardiola’s side have repeated the epic success of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1999 – Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season.”

„The Sun“: “Man City win historic treble: Pep Guardiola’s men emulate Man United’s legendary 1999 team and beat Inter Milan.”

„Daily Mail“: “City’s Turkish Delight: City Crowns Champion of Europe, Completes Historic Treble.”

Press reviews from Italy

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Tears of Champions. Inter, how annoying! Inter leaves the pitch in tears but with their heads held high. There was no more honorable way to lose the final to a stronger team, the best in the world, perhaps the greatest in the long history of the Premier League.”

Sports Courier: “Inter, bitter tears in Istanbul. City wins the Champions League. A goal from Rodri sealed the defeat for Inzaghi’s side, who performed with pride and regret. Lautaro and Lukaku miss great chances in the final.”

In the final phase, Romelu Lukaku (2nd from right) misses the great opportunity to equalize and extend Quelle: AP/Thanasis Stavrakis

“The Republic”: “Inter caged the lion for almost 70 minutes but then got distracted for a moment, just one, and got eaten.”

„Tuttosport“: “The shattered dream. The Nerazzurri play evenly, but are punished by mistakes and bad luck: Lukuku “parries” against Dimarco and then misses with a header. Guardiola manages the treble – but there is also a treble for Italy: All three European finals this year were lost.”

The Spanish media write

“Brand”: “City and Guardiola touch the sky. A goal from Rodri gives Peps City their first ever Champions League title.”

“Sports world“: “Manchester City have finally found their gold. They can lift their first Champions League trophy, the big dream of the Arab owners who bought the club in 2008 and started signing stars. It’s the magic treble by beating Inter Milan, who put up more resistance than anyone expected.”

„AS“: “City ends his nightmare, Guardiola his special drama.”