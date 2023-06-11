Wearing a newly bought dress without washing it first is a serious mistake: the health risks are enormous

Wearing newly purchased clothes that have not been washed is detrimental to your health and not best practice.

if you buy a dress for an occasion maybe there is no time and you wear it directly without washing it. That so simple practice, perhaps for a particular occasion or the need of the moment, actually hides pitfalls.

Dangers we don’t think they may have important consequences primarily on the skin but not only, as explained by industry experts.

Because it is essential to always wash your clothes

Doctors always advise never to wear garments that have not been wash yourself e sanitized. Obviously that product may have been worn by many people before, we don’t know if these people had problems or infectious diseases so it’s a very good reason to wash them. In any case, even when it arrives home packaged, the new product is dusty and deposit of processing waste. Analyzes show that seemingly perfect clothing actually contained bacteria, mold, bacterial flora, body secretions and germs of all kinds. This is a very high risk to health so you must always wash your clothes indeed, the first wash should be the most intense.

Even more attention must be paid when you buy costumes and underwear. Never try it directly in contact with the skin but always keeping your clothes, then absolutely no to wear the garment without washing. These products can be contaminated with fungi, bacteria and even chemical agents that would come into contact with a very sensitive part of the body.

